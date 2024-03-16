Amir Receives Phone Call From Palestinian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from his brother, President of the sisterly State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas.
During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the West Bank and Gaza Strip were discussed.
