QRCS Is Implementing 145 Projects In 18 Countries During Ramadan

Doha: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced that it is working on implementing a plan that includes 145 diverse projects in the sectors of food, shelter, water and sanitation, livelihood, education, psychological support, health, and medical convoys in 18 countries as part of its campaign for the month of Ramadan 1445 AH and beyond, which will run until the end of the year.

In a report it issued today, QRCS said that the funds raised from the benevolent people of Qatar are being used to implement numerous humanitarian and development projects for the benefit of 1.6 million people around the world during and after the holy month of Ramadan, through its foreign representation offices/missions and in coordination with fellow National Societies in host countries.

The report added that various Ramadan charitable initiatives are being conducted in poor countries, key among them is the Ramadan Iftar project, which involves distributing diverse food parcels containing local staples to more than 234,000 poor beneficiaries in 18 countries, to help them secure Iftar and Suhoor meals throughout Ramadan.

Fitr, Eid Clothing, and food security projects, stressing that it was keen on delivering the aid to the beneficiaries prior to the holy month of Ramadan. As for QRCS's initiatives within Qatar, its Volunteering and Local Development Division is coordinating with other departments to undertake a diverse array of development, social, and volunteering programs/projects for the benefit of society's most vulnerable groups. QRCS dedicated several donation methods to receive the Zakat and charity of the benevolent people of Qatar during this merciful month.

Moreover, QRCS added that the initiatives include Zakat