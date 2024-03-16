Russia Records Highest Annual Oil Exports

Moscow, March 16 (Petra) -- Moscow Saturday announced that Russia's crude oil exports had risen to their highest levels in 2024 by about 3.7 million barrels per day.According to a statement, the Russian Ministry of Energy said, "Russian seaborne crude oil shipments during the last week amounted to 3.7 million barrels per day, and the four-week average rose to 3.36 million barrels per day, reflecting an increase of 50 thousand barrels per day."

