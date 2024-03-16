Second Aid Ship Prepares To Sail From Cyprus To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- The Cypriot authorities Saturday said a second aid ship is preparing to sail from the port of Larnaca to Gaza after the first ship unloaded its cargo on the shores of the embattled enclave.According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesperson Theodoros Goutsis told state radio that the second ship, named "Jennifer," is preparing to sail to the Palestinian Strip "Saturday or tomorrow," from the port of Larnaca, noting that the second ship carries 240 tons of aid.Gotsis added that "officials from the countries participating in the Cyprus initiative will meet next Thursday to discuss the next steps to increase the quantities and trips to Gaza."