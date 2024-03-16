Two Dead, One Injured In Traffic Accident In Irbid

Irbid, March 16 (Petra) -- A 60-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man died, and a twenty-year-old man was injured in a traffic accident between two cars Saturday in the Deir Yusuf in Irbid.A security official said civil defence personnel in western Irbid evacuated the two deaths and took the injured to Prince Rashid Military Hospital.

