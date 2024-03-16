Enemy Attacks Nikopol District Eight Times Today: Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district eight times on Saturday. Two people were injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district eight times today, using kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol itself and the Chervonohryhorivka community suffered from Russian terror," the post reads.

More than 30 private houses were damaged and a 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were injured in the shelling of Nikopol.

One of the houses caught fire, but the rescuers were able to extinguish it.

Two outbuildings were also destroyed and six others were damaged. Garages and cars, a forklift truck, and a greenhouse were smashed.

There is destruction on the territory of an infrastructure facility. Electricity and gas lines were hit.

The consequences of the evening shelling are still being assessed.

As previously reported, the enemy hit the residential sector and a fire broke out. State Emergency Service units are working at the scene.