Sumy Region Records 40 Air Raid Alerts Daily

The frequency of Russian shelling in the Sumy region has significantly increased, with 40 air raid alerts recorded daily in the region.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The frequency of air raid alerts has significantly increased in recent days, with an average of 40 or more alerts per day in the region. We have not had such figures, the intensity of raids and shelling has increased significantly,” said Artiukh.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired 13 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region yesterday.