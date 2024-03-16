               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian PM Visits Alley Of Martyrs In Baku


3/16/2024 7:07:52 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

The Georgian Prime Minister commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and placed flowers at their graves. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

PM Irakli Kobakhidze then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

