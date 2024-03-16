Georgian PM Visits Alley Of Martyrs In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on an
official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs in
Baku.
The Georgian Prime Minister commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who
gave their lives for the country's independence, sovereignty, and
territorial integrity, and placed flowers at their graves. He also
laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
PM Irakli Kobakhidze then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he
was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the
redevelopment works carried out in the city.
