11Th Global Baku Forum On“Fixing The Fractured World” Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 11th Global Baku Forum on“Fixing the Fractured World” concluded with the final panel session titled“Youth Speak, We Listen”.

Moderated by Assen Plevneliev, a young leader of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the event focused on the perspectives of young individuals regarding global challenges and potential solutions.

Speakers emphasized the importance of learning lessons from past pandemics and epidemics, as well as the necessity of digitizing healthcare systems to better prepare for future crises.

Discussions also addressed the issue of youth unemployment.