11Th Global Baku Forum On“Fixing The Fractured World” Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 11th Global Baku Forum on“Fixing the Fractured World”
concluded with the final panel session titled“Youth Speak, We
Listen”.
Moderated by Assen Plevneliev, a young leader of the Nizami
Ganjavi International Center, the event focused on the perspectives
of young individuals regarding global challenges and potential
solutions.
Speakers emphasized the importance of learning lessons from past
pandemics and epidemics, as well as the necessity of digitizing
healthcare systems to better prepare for future crises.
Discussions also addressed the issue of youth unemployment.
