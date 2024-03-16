Indian Navy Succeeds In Forcing MV Pirates To Surrender

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 16 (KUNA) -- Indian Navy said on Saturday that its Destroyer INS Kolkata succeeded in forcing pirates onboard the ex-Merchant Vessel Ruen to surrender and evacuating 17 crewmembers.

The Navy, on its official X account, said that INS Kolkata cornered and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender and ensured the safe evacuation of 17 crewmembers this evening from the pirate vessel without any injury.

The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14 last year, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on high seas, the Navy pointed out.

INS Kolkata had carried out the interception of the pirate ship Ruen almost 2600km from the Indian Coast, and forced it to stop through calibrated actions by Indian Naval Ship Subhadra, maritime patrol aircraft and marine commandos, it added.

An earlier statement from the Indian Navy said that the pirate ship was intercepted by the Navy warship yesterday. After the warship came under fire from the vessel, it took actions in accordance with international law in self-defence and to counter piracy. The Navy said that it was using minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers.

The Indian naval forces also sanitised the vessel for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband. (end)

