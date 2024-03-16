Kuwait Welcomes UNGA Islamophobia Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait welcomed Saturday the UN General Assembly adoption on Friday of a resolution on measures to combat Islamophobia and appointment of a special UN envoy for combating the phenomenon.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated call for spreading awareness on a global scale when it comes to peaceful coexistence among people, based on the values of equality, tolerance and respect of human rights, and not exploit the principle of freedoms as an alibi to vilify Islam, or any other faith for that matter. (end)

