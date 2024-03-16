Kuwait Padel Team Rank Second At Nad Al Sheba Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Mothen

ABU DHABI, March 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national padel team secured the second place at the "Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament" in Dubai after losing the final game to their Dutch peers 0-2 on Saturday.

Speaking to KUNA following the podium ceremony, Ali Hayat, director of Kuwait padel club, appreciated the performance of the team throughout the championship.

He attributed the achievement of reaching the final to the efforts of the players and the technical staff during the previous training camps.

Hayat promised that the team will more event greater achievements in the coming competitions.

Organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the eleventh edition of NAS opened on March 11 and will continue until March 31.

The annual gala features nine different sports disciplines, including Volleyball, Padel, Jiu-Jitsu, Fencing, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Race, Cycling, Tug-of-War, and an Obstacle Challenge.

The Padel championship started on Tuesday, March 12 and was condluced today. (end)

