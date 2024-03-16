Multi Devices Universal Charging Station Udoq Launched In UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: udoq, a luxurious yet simple, flexible, and sustainable universal charging station for smartphones, tablets, music players, and e-readers, is now available in the UAE. Developed, designed, and patented by German product design company Marwin, udoq is available in UAE via its e-commerce platform in 3 exciting versions. It promises to bring order into a family's mobile devices, charging cables, and power supplies needs. The minimalist design and patented technology charging stations are designed to charge, display, and operate all mobile devices simultaneously.

The unique udoq models are customizable, allowing users to personalize their device charging experience and enabling efficient charging and synching of multiple devices while eliminating the need for many chargers. The sleek product design also keeps cables hidden and ensures users have a more organized and presentable charging solution.

“Our designers and engineers with a wide range of specializations form a creative and efficient team that strives to introduce innovations addressing a wide variety of timeless classics. The UAE is a vibrant market for mobile devices and accessories with high usage levels. We understand the pulse of the market and its need for state-of-the-art products and our charging stations are a perfect fit. We are excited to be in the UAE and look forward to building a strong business in the region,” said Marcus Kuchler, Managing Director, Marwin Product Development.

The UAE will currently see the introduction of multi-charging stations for Apple and Android devices. The Charging Stations will come with Magsafe, Lightning and USB-C for any iPhone, iPad, Airpods and Android devices. udoq devices are expandable to all other brands and are extremely stable and sustainable. The launch range includes the udoq 250 Charging Station Premium S, udoq 400 Charging Station Premium M, and udoq 550 Charging Station Premium L.

Devasish Auddy, Director, LeoTroniks, the exclusive distributor for udoq in the Middle East region, commented,“The uniquely positioned product that has a strong backing of German design, functionality, engineering and simplicity was the core reason for choosing to partner with udoq for the launch in the Middle East. We are confident that the customization opportunities in phase 2 and the lifestyle offerings it delivers will help us tap into the household as well as large institutional markets and are well prepared to address these business sectors.”

As a plug and play product, udoq 250 Charging Station Premium S available in silver, black and gold is priced at AED 799, udoq 400 Charging Station Premium M at AED 899 is available in silver, black and gold while the udoq 550 Charging Station Premium L priced at AED 999 is available in silver. The products are made of 4mm solid aluminum, milled and anodized, and are fitted with silicone protective ribs. Each device weighs 0.9 kg, 1.83 kg, and 2.66 kg and is 25x9x14 cm, 40x9x14 cm, and 55x10x14 cm in size, respectively.

udoq caters to personal and corporate sectors, enhancing workspaces with its multi-device charging solutions. It streamlines organization on desks and tables while offering a premium charging experience in hotel rooms. This integration of udoq stations embodies efficiency and luxury in device management.

Each year, higher-performance cables and plug connections are being developed to meet mobile devices' continually growing power requirements. By being designed for compatibility to suit current and future needs, udoq's compatibility allows it to be more sustainable and can outlast all product cycles.

With an estimated 15 billion mobile devices globally outpacing population growth, the future scale of electronic waste from charging stations, cables, and discarded devices is alarming. udoq is committed to reducing the electronic waste footprint for a better world and offering more customization options for our Middle Eastern customers, ensuring udoq stands out as uniquely as they do. We currently provide industry-specific customizations for our business clientele.

About LeoTroniks:

LeoTroniks is at the forefront of blending technology with creative innovation, specializing in e-commerce, AI-powered communication, and strategic marketing technology advisory. Located in Dubai's Free Zone, LeoTroniks is dedicated to redefining the direct-to-consumer experience through partnerships with udoq and Acturemedia, offering sophisticated mobile charging solutions and data-driven communication strategies. With over 25 years in marketing, our fractional CMO services are designed to transform brands and foster customer loyalty.

About udoq:

udoq is a pioneering technology company specializing in designing and manufacturing innovative charging stations for a wide range of mobile devices. Founded on the principle of creating timeless, versatile, high-quality charging solutions, udoq is dedicated to enhancing the user experience by providing a singular, elegant platform for charging and organizing smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronics. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation which reflects in the manufacturing processes.