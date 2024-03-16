Cavendish Maxwell Announces Key Promotions In Strategic Leadership Roles

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Cavendish Maxwell, a leading independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in the Middle East, is pleased to announce the recent promotions of Jessica Taylor, Kamraan Khan, Siraj Ahmed and Zacky Sajjad, showcasing the company's commitment to recognising and advancing talent within its ranks.

In a significant move, Jessica Taylor has been promoted to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer. Since joining the company in 2016 and initially overseeing the HR function, Jessica has consistently made a positive impact and demonstrated a deep understanding of the organisation's needs. Her impressive track record of success led to an expansion of her responsibilities as Director of Shared Services, where she effectively managed HR, finance, operations, legal, and compliance functions.

In her new role, Jessica will play a pivotal part in driving the company's strategic initiatives, streamlining operations, and fostering collaboration across departments.

Commenting on her promotion, Jessica Taylor stated,“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Group Chief Operating Officer at Cavendish Maxwell. My journey with the company has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to contributing to our continued growth and success. I firmly believe that people tend to support what they help to create, and I am committed to fostering a collaborative and motivating work culture for our team.”

Kamraan Khan has been promoted to the position of Partner in the Project and Building Consultancy department. A chartered building surveyor with 15 years of experience across construction and real estate, Kamraan has demonstrated his expertise in building surveying, project management, property management, and valuation. His extensive international experience advising major clients, coupled with his technical knowledge, has contributed significantly to Cavendish Maxwell's success.

Kamraan Khan expressed his gratitude, saying,“I am thrilled to step into the role of Partner, Head of Project and Building Consultancy. I am committed to maintaining the high standards of Cavendish Maxwell and the surveying profession in the UAE.”

Siraj Ahmed has been promoted to the role of Partner in the Strategy and Consulting team. Siraj brings a wealth of expertise in market research, financial feasibilities, and strategic consulting across the GCC region. He has worked with property developers, investment funds, government entities, and sovereign wealth funds, providing tailored real estate consulting services to meet their specific needs and objectives. His expertise extends across multiple industry sectors, including residential, retail, hospitality, office, education, industrial, and entertainment asset classes.

Commenting on his promotion, Siraj Ahmed stated,“I am delighted to take on the role of Partner, Head of Strategy and Consulting at Cavendish Maxwell. I look forward to leading the team and continuing to provide our clients with innovative and strategic solutions for their real estate projects.”

Zacky Sajjad has been promoted to Director, Business Development. With over 18 years of multifaceted experience in construction and real estate development across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Australia, Zacky has been instrumental in driving business growth and fostering strong client relations.

Zacky Sajjad shared his thoughts,“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Director, Business Development. Cavendish Maxwell has been a fantastic platform for growth, and I am excited to contribute further to the success of our business.”

Henry Bacha, Group Interim CEO of Cavendish Maxwell, commented on the promotions,“We are delighted to recognise the outstanding contributions of Jessica, Kamraan, Siraj, and Zacky. These promotions reflect their dedication, expertise, and leadership within the company, and the Group's ambitions for exponential growth in the years to come. We are confident that they will continue to play key roles in our development and success.”

About Cavendish Maxwell:

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Kuwait City and Muscat. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers a full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.