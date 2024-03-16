Air China Restarts Brazil Service: A Key Route Reopens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Air China is bringing back its flights to Brazil after a pause, linking São Paulo to Beijing, stopping in Madrid.



This service also allows travel between São Paulo and Madrid, thanks to "fifth freedom" rights. The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) confirms this update.



Air China had this route until 2020, when it paused due to the pandemic. Now, ANAC lists Air China's São Paulo flights twice a week. The Boeing 787-9, previously used, will fly these routes again.

Flight Times

São Paulo to Madrid:





Flight CA898 flies on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It leaves at 10:05 and lands at 19:40. A Boeing 787-9 is used.





Leaving Madrid at 02:40, flight CA898 reaches Beijing at 07:30. It uses a Boeing 787-9.



Then, it heads from Madrid to Beijing:Why "Fifth Freedom" MattersIn 1944, nations met to discuss air travel freedoms. They agreed on several, including the right to fly over a country and to operate flights between the airline's home and treaty countries."Fifth freedom" flights go from the airline's home country to a second country, then to a third where the airline doesn't operate locally.Boeing 787-9 DetailsAir China's Boeing 787-9 offers a 2-2-2 layout in business and a 3-3-3 in economy. Each seat has its own entertainment system.Booking with MilesAs a Star Alliance member, you can book Air China flights with miles from programs like TAP Miles&Go and Copa's ConnectMiles.Though these flights aren't sold yet, fixed-rate charts show mile costs for trips between Brazil, Europe, and Northern Asia.This option, especially with just one stop in Madrid, makes using miles for travel more straightforward.This route's return is crucial. It reconnects Brazil with China, enhancing travel and trade. The "fifth freedom" also adds flexibility for passengers, making global travel easier.