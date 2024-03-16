(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January 2024, Brazil saw a remarkable job creation surge, adding 180,400 formal positions.



This doubled the previous year's figure, showcasing a significant economic upturn.



The Ministry of Labor and Employment shared these insights on March 15, indicating a much stronger performance than market analysts had predicted.



This period traditionally brings a positive shift in employment , rebounding from December's slump.



Consequently, the total workforce in formal sectors reached 45.7 million, a 5.2% year-over-year increase.







New hires enjoyed an average salary of R$2,118.32 ($424), slightly higher than last year.



This rise reflects ongoing efforts to enhance living standards through minimum wage adjustments.



The most new jobs lead the service sector, contributing to overall economic health. Despite a setback in trade, industry, construction, and agriculture also showed notable gains.

Brazil's Job Market Soars in January 2024

Most states, particularly São Paulo, reported job growth. Only Acre and Maranhão faced minor losses.



The 2022 RAIS report also offered a detailed employment snapshot, including average wages and job types, differing from CAGED's approach but equally vital for understanding the broader labor market landscape.



This growth indicates robust economic recovery and sets a hopeful tone for the future, underlining the importance of strategic policy and sectoral strength in shaping Brazil's employment trajectory.

