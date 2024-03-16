               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Saturday’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times


3/16/2024 3:18:56 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday, an exciting lineup of soccer matches includes key competitions from Brazil, England, and other European leagues.

Today's highlights are today's highlights: the quarterfinals of the Paulistão and the Carioca semifinal, along with the FA Cup and various European leagues.

At the Maracanã, Flameng faces Fluminense in the second leg of the Carioca semifinal. Flamengo won the first match 2-0 and holds an advantage with a draw.

In the Paulistão, Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta takes center stage. Having the best record in the competition, Palmeiras aims to secure a semifinal spot by defeating Ponte Preta at home.

Additionally, Manchester City in the FA Cup and Real Madrid in La Liga are games to watch.


Where to Watch Today's Matches
Paulista Championship


  • Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta at 6 PM - Cazé TV and Paulistão Play

Carioca Championship

  • Boavista-RJ vs. Portuguesa-RJ at 6 PM - BandSports and Canal GOAT
  • Flamengo vs. Fluminense at 9 PM - Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT

FA Cup

  • Wolves vs. Coventry at 9:15 AM - ESPN and Star+
  • Manchester City vs. Newcastle at 2:30 PM - Star+

EFL Championship

  • Swansea City vs. Cardiff City at 9:30 AM - Star+
  • West Brom vs. Bristol City at 12 PM - Star+

Spanish Championship

  • Mallorca vs. Granada at 10 AM - Star+
  • Osasuna vs. Real Madrid at 12:15 PM - Star+
  • Athletic Bilbao vs. Alavés at 5 PM - Star+

Italian Championship

  • Monza vs. Cagliari at 11 AM - Star+
  • Udinese vs. Torino at 11 AM - Star+
  • Salernitana vs. Lecce at 2 PM - Star+
  • Frosinone vs. Lazio at 4:45 PM - ESPN and Star+

German Championship

  • Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
  • Mainz 05 vs. VfL Bochum at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
  • Wolfsburg vs. Augsburg at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
  • FC Heidenheim vs. Borussia M'Gladbach at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
  • SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayern Munich at 11:30 AM - Canal GOAT and Onefootball
  • Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart at 2:30 PM - SporTV and Onefootball

Premier League

  • Luton vs. Nottingham Forest at 12 PM - ESPN and Star+
  • Burnley vs. Brentford at 12 PM - ESPN 4 and Star+
  • Fulham vs. Tottenham at 2:30 PM - ESPN and Star+

Turkish Championship

  • Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor at 2:30 PM - Star+

Portuguese Championship

  • Braga vs. Gil Vicente at 3 PM - Star+
  • Porto vs. Vizela at 5:30 PM - Star+

MLS

  • DC United vs. Inter Miami at 3 PM - Apple TV+

Saudi Championship

  • Al Hilal vs. Damac at 4 PM - Canal GOAT
  • Al Fateh vs. Al Ittihad at 4 PM - Canal GOAT

State Championships and other leagues also feature key matchups, with various channels providing live broadcasts.

Flamengo's match will be aired on Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT, while Palmeiras fans can catch their team on Cazé TV and Paulistão Play.

Real Madrid's clash is available on Star+, and Manchester City's FA Cup encounter is on ESPN and Star+.

Today's soccer lineup offers a variety of viewing options for fans across different platforms, including live TV and online streaming, ensuring enthusiasts won't miss out on the action.

