Saturday’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday, an exciting lineup of soccer matches includes key competitions from Brazil, England, and other European leagues.



Today's highlights are today's highlights: the quarterfinals of the Paulistão and the Carioca semifinal, along with the FA Cup and various European leagues.



At the Maracanã, Flameng faces Fluminense in the second leg of the Carioca semifinal. Flamengo won the first match 2-0 and holds an advantage with a draw.



In the Paulistão, Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta takes center stage. Having the best record in the competition, Palmeiras aims to secure a semifinal spot by defeating Ponte Preta at home.



Additionally, Manchester City in the FA Cup and Real Madrid in La Liga are games to watch.





Where to Watch Today's Matches

Paulista Championship





Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta at 6 PM - Cazé TV and Paulistão Play







Boavista-RJ vs. Portuguesa-RJ at 6 PM - BandSports and Canal GOAT

Flamengo vs. Fluminense at 9 PM - Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT







Wolves vs. Coventry at 9:15 AM - ESPN and Star+

Manchester City vs. Newcastle at 2:30 PM - Star+







Swansea City vs. Cardiff City at 9:30 AM - Star+

West Brom vs. Bristol City at 12 PM - Star+







Mallorca vs. Granada at 10 AM - Star+



Osasuna vs. Real Madrid at 12:15 PM - Star+

Athletic Bilbao vs. Alavés at 5 PM - Star+







Monza vs. Cagliari at 11 AM - Star+



Udinese vs. Torino at 11 AM - Star+



Salernitana vs. Lecce at 2 PM - Star+

Frosinone vs. Lazio at 4:45 PM - ESPN and Star+







Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen at 11:30 AM - Onefootball



Mainz 05 vs. VfL Bochum at 11:30 AM - Onefootball



Wolfsburg vs. Augsburg at 11:30 AM - Onefootball



FC Heidenheim vs. Borussia M'Gladbach at 11:30 AM - Onefootball



SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayern Munich at 11:30 AM - Canal GOAT and Onefootball

Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart at 2:30 PM - SporTV and Onefootball







Luton vs. Nottingham Forest at 12 PM - ESPN and Star+



Burnley vs. Brentford at 12 PM - ESPN 4 and Star+

Fulham vs. Tottenham at 2:30 PM - ESPN and Star+





Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor at 2:30 PM - Star+







Braga vs. Gil Vicente at 3 PM - Star+

Porto vs. Vizela at 5:30 PM - Star+





DC United vs. Inter Miami at 3 PM - Apple TV+







Al Hilal vs. Damac at 4 PM - Canal GOAT

Al Fateh vs. Al Ittihad at 4 PM - Canal GOAT



