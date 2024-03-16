Saturday’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday, an exciting lineup of soccer matches includes key competitions from Brazil, England, and other European leagues.
Today's highlights are today's highlights: the quarterfinals of the Paulistão and the Carioca semifinal, along with the FA Cup and various European leagues.
At the Maracanã, Flameng faces Fluminense in the second leg of the Carioca semifinal. Flamengo won the first match 2-0 and holds an advantage with a draw.
In the Paulistão, Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta takes center stage. Having the best record in the competition, Palmeiras aims to secure a semifinal spot by defeating Ponte Preta at home.
Additionally, Manchester City in the FA Cup and Real Madrid in La Liga are games to watch.
Where to Watch Today's Matches
Paulista Championship
Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta at 6 PM - Cazé TV and Paulistão Play
Carioca Championship
Boavista-RJ vs. Portuguesa-RJ at 6 PM - BandSports and Canal GOAT
Flamengo vs. Fluminense at 9 PM - Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT
FA Cup
Wolves vs. Coventry at 9:15 AM - ESPN and Star+
Manchester City vs. Newcastle at 2:30 PM - Star+
EFL Championship
Swansea City vs. Cardiff City at 9:30 AM - Star+
West Brom vs. Bristol City at 12 PM - Star+
Spanish Championship
Mallorca vs. Granada at 10 AM - Star+
Osasuna vs. Real Madrid at 12:15 PM - Star+
Athletic Bilbao vs. Alavés at 5 PM - Star+
Italian Championship
Monza vs. Cagliari at 11 AM - Star+
Udinese vs. Torino at 11 AM - Star+
Salernitana vs. Lecce at 2 PM - Star+
Frosinone vs. Lazio at 4:45 PM - ESPN and Star+
German Championship
Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
Mainz 05 vs. VfL Bochum at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
Wolfsburg vs. Augsburg at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
FC Heidenheim vs. Borussia M'Gladbach at 11:30 AM - Onefootball
SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayern Munich at 11:30 AM - Canal GOAT and Onefootball
Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart at 2:30 PM - SporTV and Onefootball
Premier League
Luton vs. Nottingham Forest at 12 PM - ESPN and Star+
Burnley vs. Brentford at 12 PM - ESPN 4 and Star+
Fulham vs. Tottenham at 2:30 PM - ESPN and Star+
Turkish Championship
Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor at 2:30 PM - Star+
Portuguese Championship
Braga vs. Gil Vicente at 3 PM - Star+
Porto vs. Vizela at 5:30 PM - Star+
MLS
DC United vs. Inter Miami at 3 PM - Apple TV+
Saudi Championship
Al Hilal vs. Damac at 4 PM - Canal GOAT
Al Fateh vs. Al Ittihad at 4 PM - Canal GOAT
State Championships and other leagues also feature key matchups, with various channels providing live broadcasts.
Flamengo's match will be aired on Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT, while Palmeiras fans can catch their team on Cazé TV and Paulistão Play.
Real Madrid's clash is available on Star+, and Manchester City's FA Cup encounter is on ESPN and Star+.
Today's soccer lineup offers a variety of viewing options for fans across different platforms, including live TV and online streaming, ensuring enthusiasts won't miss out on the action.
MENAFN16032024007421016031ID1107985830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.