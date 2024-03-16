Netanyahu Approves Plan To Attack Rafah Ceasefire Still On Table

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli officials have announced that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the country, has approved a potential attack on the city of Rafah.

Netanyahu's office stated on Friday, March 15, that the Israeli army forces are preparing for an operation and evacuation of the population from Rafah.

Meanwhile, negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have remained fruitless, coinciding with the beginning of the month of Ramadan by Washington and Arab countries.

Additionally, Reuters reports that Netanyahu's office has labeled Hamas's new demands as“unrealistic” and has announced the cancellation of an Israeli delegation's trip to Qatar to discuss Israel's position on the ceasefire agreement.

Global reactions, including those from Washington and the United Nations, regarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza have intensified.

Meanwhile, Hamas proposed a ceasefire offer on Thursday, March 14th, based on the release of dozens of Israeli prisoners in exchange for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and a temporary ceasefire.

Previously, Hamas has presented proposals for negotiations and ending the war in Gaza, but Israel has insisted on expanding the attack, emphasizing a temporary ceasefire.

This comes as the United Nations has expressed concern about the dire human rights situation in Gaza and stated that one-fourth of Gaza's population is on the brink of famine.

