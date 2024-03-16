40 Nations Endorse Afghan Women Support Statement In Geneva

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Afghanistan's representative in Geneva, announced that forty countries worldwide have endorsed a statement prepared by his office regarding support for Afghan women.

The statement emphasizes the necessity of“full accountability” from the Taliban regarding the situation of women in Afghanistan.

Representatives from Western countries, including France, Germany, Australia, Belgium, and several others, are signatories to this letter.

Among Afghanistan's neighboring countries, only Tajikistan has signed this letter. Additionally, Yemen and Guatemala are also listed as signatories.

The statement asserts that women and girls must be able to fully, equally, and meaningfully participate in all aspects of public life.

According to the statement, Afghan women and girls continue to demonstrate their unparalleled courage against the Taliban's harshest adversities, but“their dire situation requires a coordinated response from the global community.”

A section of the letter quotes the UN Special Rapporteur, who has described the situation of women in Afghanistan as a manifestation of gender apartheid.

The letter also quotes the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, stating that the Taliban's behaviour towards women, due to its widespread and systematic nature, can amount to gender-based violence.

Signatories of the letter have called on Rome Statute members to collaborate with the International Criminal Court to investigate the situation in Afghanistan.

Countries are urged to stress Afghanistan's pledges to uphold human rights and women's involvement in future talks when engaging with the Taliban, who have imposed severe restrictions on women for the past two and a half years. The Taliban dismiss criticisms as interference and insist on adhering to their own laws.

The human rights situation in Afghanistan has reached a critical juncture, with a severe humanitarian crisis gripping the nation.

The current regime's suppressive policies, mainly targeting women's rights, have plunged the country into deeper turmoil. Women are facing significant barriers to education and employment, severely limiting their opportunities and exacerbating gender inequality.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram