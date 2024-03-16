Lalit Grand Palace Holds Crash Course For Gurez Homestay Owners

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar, in collaboration with Indian Army's Dawar Battalion, conducted a transformative Hospitality Skills Renewal Course for Homestay owners of Gurez valley.

The course was held from March 11 to 16, 2024, at The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar.

“A total of 11 Homestay owners from Gurez Valley participated in workshops covering essential hospitality domains like housekeeping, front office management, food & beverage services, and marketing & sales”, an official of The Lalit Grand Palace said.

“Through interactive sessions, attendees gained invaluable insights into optimizing hotel and homestay operations. This collaborative endeavor not only enriched participants' skill sets but also fostered a deeper understanding of hospitality standards, poised to enhance the tourism landscape in Gurez Valley”, he said.

