J&K A Hub Of Innovation, Industry, Tourism, And More: LG

“We have embarked on a transformation of key economic areas to achieve the goals of inclusive and rapid development to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” LG said.

The LG made these remarks while addressing the Business Conclave 2024 organized by Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi.

Interacting

with the students of SRCC, the LG highlighted the challenges, and achievements in diverse sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, Jammu Kashmir has become the centre of innovation, industries, tourism, education, sports, agriculture, health, entrepreneurship and handicrafts,” the LG said.

He said that the commitment of the administration towards inclusive development has created an enabling environment for the deprived sections, youth, women and farmers to unleash their true potential.

“We have taken concrete steps to create a fear-free, corruption-free and terrorism-free J&K. People-centric governance, efficient public service delivery mechanism, accelerated speed of project completion, saturation of welfare schemes and equal opportunity for all have empowered the common man and improved ease of living,” the LG further added.

The LG said that policy for him is not just a piece of paper

but the dreams

and aspirations of the people.

“We have made the common man a stakeholder in policy-making and development works are being taken up as per their needs. J&K is making impressive strides in the country in digital connectivity and physical connectivity. Smart City projects have realized the dream of urban transformation and the aspirations and dreams of the youth are blossoming,” the LG said.

The LG also congratulated the administration, faculty and students of the prestigious institution.

Prof. Simrit Kaur, Principal, Shri Ram College of Commerce; prominent citizens, faculty members and students of the college were present.

