Now We Can Move Beyond Neutralizing Gunmen: J&K DGP

During an interview with Times Now, Swain said that they can move beyond“merely neutralizing the individual holding the gun.”



Highlighting the destructive nature of terrorism, Swain compared it to“toxic water.” He went on to say that when terrorism strikes, a thorough investigation is crucial to understand the root causes and those behind the attack.

“This is not true that people would shelter the terrorists out of fear. We couldn't investigate it and hence the war kept going on,” he added.



He added that most of the youngsters who picked-up the arms belong to poor families and are school dropouts.



Swain said that terrorism was being glorified and the people behind it were not questioned and the investigation couldn't reach a logical conclusion.

“Certainly there was a gap in effort, certainly there was amiss when it was to stop the terror ecosystem-which means not only fighting with the man with the gun, but it also means to fight the terror financing, the terror logistics, and the terror narrative which glorifies and legitimizes terrorism,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the J&K police is duty bound to provide a level playing field to all the political parties in the union territory ahead of up-coming elections. He said common citizens should vote without any fear and police will ensure peaceful elections in

J&K.

“...having said that, we need to make a clear distinction who is the real victim and whose wounds need to be healed. We can't put the killer and the victim on the same pedestal,” he added.



The DGP said they will definitely reward those 'patriotic' people who inform them about the terrorist.“I call it clear and green information when a patriot gives information, and why shouldn't the state reward such persons,” he added.

Swain said there should be

clarity

between friends and foes, and“when this clarity is blurred, it's a huge setback for law enforcement agencies.”

