CICA Senior Officials Suggest Azerbaijan As Next Chair For 2024-2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Representatives from CICA Member States, the Kazakhstan Chairmanship, and the CICA Secretariat gathered for the CICA Senior Officials Committee (SOC) meeting to discuss various matters including the upcoming 2024-2026 CICA Chairmanship, the progress of the Road Map for CICA Transformation (RMT), the establishment of a Partnership Network of Leading Universities of CICA Member States, future collaborations with other international organizations, and other priorities outlined by the Chairmanship, Azernews reports.

The Kazakhstan Chairmanship provided updates on the advancements made and presented plans for the implementation of the CICA RMT, emphasizing a structured and results-driven approach to the organization's transformation.

During the meeting, the SOC engaged in detailed discussions on four out of the eight clusters of the RMT, particularly focusing on elements of a prospective charter of CICA. Member States paved the way for elaborating the charter as a culmination of the transformation process. Additionally, new areas of cooperation within the organization and updates to its Rules of Procedure were deliberated.

The issue of the next CICA Chairmanship was thoroughly considered, leading the SOC to recommend to the CICA Ministerial Council the adoption of Azerbaijan as the Chair for the years 2024-2026 through a silence procedure.

Furthermore, the SOC approved a draft Memorandum on the Establishment of a Partnership Network of Leading Universities of CICA Member States for adoption by the Ministerial Council. This network aims to facilitate cooperation among educational institutions, academic exchanges, and joint research projects across Asia.

Updates on the ongoing work related to key initiatives outlined at the Sixth CICA Summit in October 2022 were also provided by the Chairmanship. Discussions included initiatives such as organizing the Rally of Volunteer Movement Leaders of CICA Member States, institutionalizing the CICA Finance Summit, and establishing a CICA Council for Sustainable Connectivity.

Volunteerism was underscored as relevant, and the initiative to share national policies, strategies, research, and best practices on volunteerism through the CICA website was welcomed.

The SOC also reviewed the draft annual action plan of the CICA Think Tank Forum for 2024, highlighting the importance of fostering effective intellectual collaboration among think tanks and research institutions of Member States.

In efforts to enhance synergies with other international organizations, the SOC approved the establishment of partnership relations between CICA and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay presented a financial report of the CICA Secretariat for 2023, receiving appreciation from Member States for his effective management of financial resources throughout the year.