CICA Senior Officials Suggest Azerbaijan As Next Chair For 2024-2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Representatives from CICA Member States, the Kazakhstan
Chairmanship, and the CICA Secretariat gathered for the CICA Senior
Officials Committee (SOC) meeting to discuss various matters
including the upcoming 2024-2026 CICA Chairmanship, the progress of
the Road Map for CICA Transformation (RMT), the establishment of a
Partnership Network of Leading Universities of CICA Member States,
future collaborations with other international organizations, and
other priorities outlined by the Chairmanship, Azernews reports.
The Kazakhstan Chairmanship provided updates on the advancements
made and presented plans for the implementation of the CICA RMT,
emphasizing a structured and results-driven approach to the
organization's transformation.
During the meeting, the SOC engaged in detailed discussions on
four out of the eight clusters of the RMT, particularly focusing on
elements of a prospective charter of CICA. Member States paved the
way for elaborating the charter as a culmination of the
transformation process. Additionally, new areas of cooperation
within the organization and updates to its Rules of Procedure were
deliberated.
The issue of the next CICA Chairmanship was thoroughly
considered, leading the SOC to recommend to the CICA Ministerial
Council the adoption of Azerbaijan as the Chair for the years
2024-2026 through a silence procedure.
Furthermore, the SOC approved a draft Memorandum on the
Establishment of a Partnership Network of Leading Universities of
CICA Member States for adoption by the Ministerial Council. This
network aims to facilitate cooperation among educational
institutions, academic exchanges, and joint research projects
across Asia.
Updates on the ongoing work related to key initiatives outlined
at the Sixth CICA Summit in October 2022 were also provided by the
Chairmanship. Discussions included initiatives such as organizing
the Rally of Volunteer Movement Leaders of CICA Member States,
institutionalizing the CICA Finance Summit, and establishing a CICA
Council for Sustainable Connectivity.
Volunteerism was underscored as relevant, and the initiative to
share national policies, strategies, research, and best practices
on volunteerism through the CICA website was welcomed.
The SOC also reviewed the draft annual action plan of the CICA
Think Tank Forum for 2024, highlighting the importance of fostering
effective intellectual collaboration among think tanks and research
institutions of Member States.
In efforts to enhance synergies with other international
organizations, the SOC approved the establishment of partnership
relations between CICA and the UN Economic and Social Commission
for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).
CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay presented a financial
report of the CICA Secretariat for 2023, receiving appreciation
from Member States for his effective management of financial
resources throughout the year.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.