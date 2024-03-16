Former Defense Minister Of Montenegro Remarks On The Digitalization Of The World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Former Montenegro Defense Minister Milica Pejanovic-Durisic spoke at the XI Global Baku Forum, noting the increasing digitization of the world, Azernews reports.

She highlighted the ongoing discussions surrounding cybersecurity, emphasizing the impact of globalization on digitalization. Pejanovic-Durisic pointed out the interconnectedness of global systems and raised questions about the ethical use of technology for the betterment of humanity.

Additionally, she discussed the advancements in artificial intelligence, noting its human-like capabilities such as creativity and learning. She underscored the dual nature of technology, which can be utilized for both peaceful and military purposes. Pejanovic-Durisic stressed the importance of addressing potential risks associated with technological developments while maximizing their potential for progress.

The forum, attended by representatives from numerous countries and international organizations, serves as a platform for discussing various global challenges and opportunities, including cybersecurity, climate change, and geopolitical stability.