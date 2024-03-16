Former Defense Minister Of Montenegro Remarks On The Digitalization Of The World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Former Montenegro Defense Minister Milica Pejanovic-Durisic
spoke at the XI Global Baku Forum, noting the increasing
digitization of the world, Azernews reports.
She highlighted the ongoing discussions surrounding
cybersecurity, emphasizing the impact of globalization on
digitalization. Pejanovic-Durisic pointed out the
interconnectedness of global systems and raised questions about the
ethical use of technology for the betterment of humanity.
Additionally, she discussed the advancements in artificial
intelligence, noting its human-like capabilities such as creativity
and learning. She underscored the dual nature of technology, which
can be utilized for both peaceful and military purposes.
Pejanovic-Durisic stressed the importance of addressing potential
risks associated with technological developments while maximizing
their potential for progress.
The forum, attended by representatives from numerous countries
and international organizations, serves as a platform for
discussing various global challenges and opportunities, including
cybersecurity, climate change, and geopolitical stability.
