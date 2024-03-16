               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Health Collaborates With WHO To Initiate Joint Project


3/16/2024 3:10:29 PM

Read more

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan jointly with the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a support project for the integration of citizens who returned to the territories liberated from occupation, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said during the panel session "Health for All" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted that 2024 has been designated as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in Azerbaijan. He emphasized the interconnection between health and the environment, noting that climate change exerts a substantial influence on health, well-being, and security.

The XI Global Baku Forum draws representatives from numerous countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70 nations in attendance.

Scheduled until March 16, the forum features discussions on various global issues, including the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the current world order, security challenges, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a fractured world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's challenges, and significant global threats such as climate change, food security, and nuclear safety.

Moreover, discussions encompass the roles of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and cyberweapons.

