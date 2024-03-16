Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Health Collaborates With WHO To Initiate Joint Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan jointly with the World
Health Organization (WHO) has launched a support project for the
integration of citizens who returned to the territories liberated
from occupation, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said
during the panel session "Health for All" within the XI Global Baku
Forum, Azernews reports.
Furthermore, the minister highlighted that 2024 has been
designated as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in
Azerbaijan. He emphasized the interconnection between health and
the environment, noting that climate change exerts a substantial
influence on health, well-being, and security.
The XI Global Baku Forum draws representatives from numerous
countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350
guests from more than 70 nations in attendance.
Scheduled until March 16, the forum features discussions on
various global issues, including the outcomes of COP28 and
preparations for COP29, threats to the current world order,
security challenges, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a
fractured world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's
challenges, and significant global threats such as climate change,
food security, and nuclear safety.
Moreover, discussions encompass the roles of military and
economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the
European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies,
resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural
resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and
emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and
cyberweapons.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.