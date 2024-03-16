Artificial Intelligence Can Strengthen International Security, Says Former Uzbek FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Former Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, speaking at
the XI Global Baku Forum, highlighted the potential of artificial
intelligence to enhance international security, Azernews reports.
Norov emphasized that artificial intelligence could offer a
degree of protection and foster international dialogue on security
matters.
However, he cautioned that the increasing reliance on artificial
intelligence could also introduce complexities and underscored the
shortage of cybersecurity specialists since 2021.
The XI Global Baku Forum, attended by delegates from various
countries and international organizations, serves as a platform for
addressing global challenges and opportunities, including
cybersecurity, climate change, and geopolitical stability.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.