EU Needs To Adopt More Strategic Approach, Says Lazăr Comănescu

The European Union should adopt a more strategic approach,
Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic
Cooperation (BSEC) Lazăr Comănescu said during the panel session on
"Regional Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors"
within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
Comănescu highlighted that the credibility of the European Union
is closely linked to its behavior towards neighboring countries,
particularly in the Middle East. He stressed the importance of the
European Union pursuing a more appropriate policy towards the
region.
Furthermore, Comănescu emphasized the necessity for unity among
European nations and the promotion of cross-border cooperation. He
suggested that the European Union should take the lead in fostering
collaboration in this regard.
The XI Global Baku Forum is currently underway, bringing
together representatives from numerous countries and prestigious
international organizations. The forum, scheduled until March 16,
facilitates global discussions on various pressing issues,
including the outcomes of COP28, preparations for COP29, threats to
the existing world order, security concerns, peace prospects,
strategies for stability, and the global impact of conflicts and
major threats such as climate change, food security, and nuclear
safety.
Additionally, the forum encompasses discussions on the role of
military and economic alliances in global governance, regional
perspectives, the European Union's relations with neighboring
countries, youth policies, resilience-building against global
challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration
issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in
the age of drones and cyberweapons.
