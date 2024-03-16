Ukrainian Sappers Neutralize 310 Explosive Objects In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 15, demining units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine found and neutralized 310 explosive objects.

"During the day, demining units of the State Emergency Service were engaged 129 times, 310 explosive objects were found, removed, and neutralized, including one aerial bomb. They inspected an area of 228.59 hectares," the press service of the State Emergency Service reported.

Sappers mostly worked in the Kharkiv region - 27,702 times, the Kyiv region - 9,754, the Donetsk region - 10,838, the Mykolaiv region - 7,277, the Kherson region - 10,990, the Chernihiv region - 5,278, the Sumy region - 3,182, and the Cherkasy region - 1,783.

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, a total of 475,188 explosive objects and 2,948 kg of explosives, including 3,265 aerial bombs, have been neutralized. An area of over 121,018 hectares has been inspected.

As Ukrinform reported, Greece joined the coalition to help Ukraine with mine clearance.