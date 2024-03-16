Three Oil Refineries In Russia's Samara Region Attacked By SBU Drones - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three refineries in Russia's Samara region were attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

This information was confirmed to Ukrinform by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The sources confirm that the overnight attack on Russian oil refineries was effective. The SBU's combat drones targeted three more Rosneft refineries in the Samara region. These are the Novokuibyshevsk, Kuibyshev and Syzran refineries. In total, these refineries process about 25 million tonnes of oil per year, which is almost 10% of the total oil refining in Russia.

"The SBU continues to implement its strategy to undermine Russia's economic potential, which allows it to wage war in Ukraine. The season of 'bavovna' [explosions] at Russian refineries is in full swing. Each such strike reduces the flow of petrodollars that fuels Russia's war economy," the source said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 15, three drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region.

According to the agency's source in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, on the night of

March 15, the Perviy Zavod oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region was attacked by drones of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

