Enemy Shells Antonivka In Kherson Region, Injuring Elderly Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, an 83-year-old woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Antonivka village, Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Antonivka was attacked in the afternoon. The 83-year-old victim, who was at home at the time, suffered a blast injury, a closed head injury, and a concussion. The woman was hospitalized in moderate condition. Doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.,” the post says.

Missile attack on: 11 injured still in serious condition

As Ukrinform reported, in Beryslav, the Russian army dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 71-year-old man while he was on the street.

Illustrative photo