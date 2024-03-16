Woman Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was wounded in the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol once again. They targeted the residential sector. A woman born in 1946 was wounded in the enemy shelling," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the hit, a fire broke out on the territory of a private household. The fire damaged a residential building and an outbuilding on an area of 90 square meters.

The fire has already been extinguished.

As reported, an 83-year-old woman was injured in the shelling of the village of Antonivka in the Kherson region, she suffered a head injury.