Over 60 Buildings Damaged In Russia's March 15 Missile Strike On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-four buildings have been damaged in yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Sixty-four houses of Odesa residents are known to have been damaged, and four more private houses were destroyed. The examination is ongoing. An operational headquarters is at the scene. Utility services are eliminating the consequences and, together with charitable organizations and foundations, helping cover windows with film and plates," Trukhanov wrote.

On March 15, Russian invaders struck Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The attack killed 21 people and left about 40 injured.