Egypt's Army Intensifies Air Dropping Of Aid N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt's army increased Saturday air dropping of humanitarian and relief aid on northern Gaza.

The move comes within the framework of providing all kinds of support and help to the brotherly Palestinian people in implementation of President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi's directives, Egypt's Armed Forces' spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said in a statement.

Egypt's air forces intensified their action from Al-Arish Airport on March 15-16, in collaboration with the UAE, to carry out air dropping of tons of humanitarian and relief assistance on north of Gaza, he added.

This also coincided with carrying out daily air dropping of aid on the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with Jordan, and some sisterly and friendly countries participating in the international coalition, to mitigate the sufferings of Palestinian people in light of these current tough conditions, he stated. (end)

asm











