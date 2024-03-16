Qatari, Belgian Pms Discuss Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 16 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed Saturday with the visiting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

They underscored the need to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip without delay, according to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two premiers also touched upon cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of economy, energy and mutual investment. (end)

sss









MENAFN16032024000071011013ID1107985751