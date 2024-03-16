Arab Parliament Welcomes UNGA Resolution On Combating Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament welcomed Saturday the UN General Assembly adoption on Friday of a resolution on measures to combat Islamophobia and appointment of a special UN envoy for combating this phenomenon.

In a press statement, the Cairo-based legislature expressed support to all efforts aiming to deal with Islamophobia and countering extremism and terrorism worldwide.

The Arab Parliament confirmed readiness to cooperate with all regional and international actors to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among followers of different faiths.

It reiterated unequivocal rejection of all forms of violence and extremism. (end)

