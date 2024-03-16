13 People Killed In Road Crash N. Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 16 (KUNA) -- At least 13 people, including women and children, have been killed in a terrible road accident in Al Jawf Governorate, north of Yemen, bordering Saudi Arabia.

Two vehicles collided and then were burnt, Yemeni interior ministry's security media said in a statement, adding that all passengers of the two cars were killed except for one, who is in a critical condition. (end)

