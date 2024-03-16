German Chancellor Arrives In Jordan To Meet King

Aqaba, March 16 (Petra) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Saturday arrived in Aqaba today, Saturday, before a meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday.Scholz was received at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba by the Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Nayef Fayez, the Governor of Aqaba, Khaled Hajjaj, and the German Ambassador, Bertram von Moltke.

