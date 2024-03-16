Suicide Bombers Kill 5 Soldiers In North Of Pakistan

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- Five soldiers, including two officers, were killed in a terrorist attack on a security forces site in North Waziristan, Pakistan.According to the Pakistani News Agency, the army stated that six men attacked a security forces position in the general area of Mir Ali in the North Waziristan region, killing five soldiers after blowing their car in the security forces position.The Pakistani army eliminated all six attackers.

