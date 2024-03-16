Jordan, Singapore Foreign Ministers Talk Ties, Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Singaporean Foreign Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, Saturday held a meeting for talks on ties and the Israeli war on Gaza.Safadi and Balakrishnan discussed efforts to stop the Israeli war on the embattled enclave and to deliver humanitarian to Palestinian Gazans.The two ministers stressed keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries and praised the growing cooperation in many vital sectors.The top ministers reviewed actions taken to implement the outcomes of the visit of His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to Singapore last January to institutionalise sustainable cooperation in education, vocational education and administrative development.The two ministers affirmed continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.Singapore will participate in the Jordanian airdrops in Gaza, as the Minister's visit to Jordan was accompanied by the arrival of two different humanitarian aid planes to be delivered to Gaza.Safadi praised Singapore's support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and its announcement of new donations to it.In turn, Balakrishnan lauded the Kingdom's efforts in enhancing security, stability and peace in the region and in the efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.