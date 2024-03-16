7 Rescued In Aqaba Apartment Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- Civil defense crews Saturday rescued seven people in a fire at an apartment in Aqaba, the Public Security Directorate media spokesman said.He said Aqaba Civil Defense personnel, backed by police, dealt with the fire which erupted at the apartment on the third floor of a four-story building in the Fifth District in Aqaba.The spokesman hailed the promptness of response teams, who put out the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other apartments, and pulled the people trapped inside to safety.He said firefighters provided oxygen and first aid to those inside before ambulance crews evacuated them to hospital.