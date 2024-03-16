Israel Launches Airstrikes, Shells Lebanese Border Towns

Beirut, March 16 (Petra) -- Israeli airstrikes and artillery Saturday targeted Lebanese border areas as part of an approach to destroy entire residential areas and cut off roads., according to a Lebanese security source.It said aircraft raided the southern towns of Markaba, Tayr Harfa, Jabal Balat and Mays al-Jabal.Artillery shelling was also recorded on the towns of Kafr Keila, Adiseh, Wazzani, Jebain and Marjayoun Plain, it added.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.