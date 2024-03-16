Police: Suspect Is Barricaded In New Jersey Home After Killing 3 People In Philadelphia Suburb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Levittown, Pa.: A suspect has barricaded himself in a home in New Jersey after allegedly killing three people in a shooting in suburban Philadelphia on Saturday, authorities said.

The morning shooting in Falls Township in eastern Pennsylvania forced the cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shut down Sesame Place, a children's theme park. Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area for several hours, but it was canceled by early afternoon.

Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, was currently homeless and knew the victims.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a press conference that Gordon, driving a vehicle carjacked earlier in Trenton, broke into a home in Levittown and killed his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and a 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon.

Three other people in the home "were able to hide and avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them,” Schorn said.

Gordon then drove to another home in Levittown and shot and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, the mother of his two children. Schorn said four other people, including the two children, were there, and the victim's mother was bludgeoned with a rifle.

After that, Schorn said, Gordon carjacked a second vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar Store in Morristown, Pennsylvania from a 44-year-old man who wasn't harmed, and drove to the home in Trenton, where he barricaded himself.