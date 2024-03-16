Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Belgium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met, in his office at Lusail Palace on Saturday, with HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in different areas of cooperation, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and a number of senior officials.

On the Belgian side, it was attended by Chief of the Prime Minister's Office HE Peter Moors, Advisor to the Prime Minister HE Skander Nasra, and a number of senior officials members of the accompanying official delegation.