Dubai: Now, Get Free Ticket To Iconic Museum By Showing Marine Transport Receipt

Are you taking the Dubai Ferry or planning to ride a water taxi or an abra? Keep the receipt as it can get you a free ticket to a popular attraction in Dubai.
The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced a new offer for commuters. Those buying a ticket to Al Shindagha Museum can get a second pass for free by showing a marine transport receipt, the RTA said.
The promo is valid for both online and in-station marine ticket purchases, it added.
Al Shindagha Museum - the UAE's largest heritage museum - is home to 80 historic houses and 22 pavilions. It offers a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle and the rich cultural heritage of the region, with exhibits that date back to the 1800s.
