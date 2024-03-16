Google To Launch App Archiving Feature In Android 15

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Google has announced the launch of a new feature called "App Archiving" as part of its upcoming update Android 15. This feature allows users to free up additional storage space without the need to completely uninstall applications.

In a statement, the company explained that this feature aims to support Android device users with extra space for downloading additional apps or saving photos and videos without having to uninstall and reinstall applications.

The company further added that through the "App Archiving" feature, users can choose to archive an app, eliminating the need to uninstall it. Users won't need to reinstall the app or adjust its settings again to start using it.

The statement noted that "App Archiving" is one of the features offered by Google in the Google Play Store. The feature supports archiving Google system apps fully integrated into the system. It was first observed in the trial version of Android 14 QPR2, where buttons for archiving or reinstalling apps appeared in the settings app.