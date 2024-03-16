Qatari Football Captain Al Haydos Announces Retirement From International Play

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hassan Al Haydos, the captain of the Qatari football national team, has announced his retirement from international play, culminating a remarkable career filled with numerous achievements.

During his career with Al Annabi, Al Haydos played 183 international matches, scoring 41 goals.

He participated in the AFC Asian Cup four times: in the Qatar 2011 edition, Australia 2015, UAE 2019, and Qatar 2023.

In terms of achievements, Al Haydos won the Gulf Cup in 2014, the AFC Asian Cup in 2019, and again in 2023 as one of the historic captains for the Qatar Football National Team.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) expressed its profound gratitude and sincere appreciation to Hassan Al-Haydos for his invaluable contributions to the national team throughout his illustrious 16-year career.

“The Qatar Football Association extends its deepest thanks, appreciation, and utmost gratitude to the captain of our national team, player Hassan Al Haydos, following his decision to retire from international play after a long and distinguished career with the national teams spanning many years,” QFA posted on Instagram.

“Al Haydos played with the Qatari national teams for 16 years, during which he witnessed many achievements and was crowned with numerous awards, being a faithful and distinguished captain of Al-Annabi with his contribution and ethics praised by all. The Qatar Football Association is confident in his success in his upcoming professional journey, wishing him all the best,” it added.

Al Haydos joined the national team in 2008 and, in the same year, was awarded the Best Young Player by the Qatar Football Association.

He was also named the Best Player of the Year in 2015 among the annual awards presented by the Association.

For his part, Al Haydos expressed his gratitude towards The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani by sharing a photo of himself alongside His Highness, captioned: "Words of thanks fall short in the face of your continuous support and your stand with me throughout my journey with the national team."