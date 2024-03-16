Amir Receives Belgian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace this evening, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various areas of cooperation were discussed, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and a number of senior officials.

On the Belgian side, it was attended by Chief of Staff to the Belgian Prime Minister's Office HE Peter Moors, Advisor to the Prime Minister HE Skander Nasra, and a number of senior officials and members of the accompanying official delegation.