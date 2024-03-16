Hajj Experts And Officials Expect 20% Growth In Ramadan Umrah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Experts and officials in Qatar's Hajj and Umrah companies, travel agencies, and tourism agencies expect a significant growth in Umrah during Ramadan, with an increase in the number of pilgrims heading to the holy land, departing from Qatar, by up to 20 percent during the holy month, after witnessing a tangible increase in their numbers last year, supported by Qatari facilitations provided to residents in terms of obtaining family visas for their first-degree relatives, which enhanced the chances of their relatives obtaining a multiple-entry Saudi tourist visa for a full year.

They pointed out the extensive preparations made by Hajj and Umrah campaigns, travel agencies, and tourism agencies as part of their intensive preparations for the holy month, during which travel activities to the lands of the Two Holy Mosques usually intensify, with their rates reaching record highs. They confirmed that the majority of these trips are booked early, well before the start of Ramadan.

They added that they receive many inquiries daily about Umrah, which are expected to increase in the last ten days, and that there is a high demand for airline seats, by 60 percent, as well as for land travel, which accounts for 40 percent of the total number of pilgrims.

For his part, writer and economic expert Ahmed Aql, emphasized the importance of the Umrah season in stimulating the national economy, considering it one of the supporting activities and programs for the tourism sector and one of its main incentives, as Umrah is part of mobility tourism and an important source of tourist income in most Arab and Islamic countries, especially after the recent facilitations in obtaining visas provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to all residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The season contributes to activating bilateral movement, which in turn helps to grow the market, as was evident during the past year, which witnessed a significant increase in the number of visitors and pilgrims.

Aql expects the local market to grow by a rate ranging between 15-20 percent, thanks to the diverse activities hosted by Qatar, which have resulted in many receiving tourist visas, such as the Haya card, granted to visitors of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and the Doha Expo, among other major events. He added that the return of the implementation of these visas contributes significantly to stimulating the local market, as everyone can now perform Umrah rituals.

Aql believes that the aforementioned matters have played an active role in boosting demand for Umrah, thus stimulating the local economy, as bringing relatives and others has doubled the demand for Hajj and Umrah campaign services during the past period and the current season. This has also boosted bookings in the local goods market, due to the increased demand for Ihram garments and other necessities and clothes, purchased to perform the rituals, which undoubtedly supports and stimulates the national economy.

He pointed out that Umrah has common benefits that positively reflect on the exporting country of pilgrims and on the holy lands, especially during the holy month, specifically in the last ten days of Ramadan, where the booking ratio and demand increase significantly annually, seeking reward and compensation, leading to price hikes due to high demand. He noted that bookings for flight seats from Doha to Jeddah range between QR 2300-2600, while they may reach their peak in the last ten days to QR 4000, yet they sell out at a record time, while the prices of a shared room reach 4200 riyals, and QR 6000 for a single room, depending on its proximity to the holy mosque.

Executive Director of Manasik for Hajj and Umrah Sherif Karim Youssef confirmed that Umrah contributes to stimulating and revitalizing the local economy through the increasing demand for flight bookings. He added that many residents are inclined to arrange family visits during this time to gift them Umrah trips, thereby increasing the number of visitors to Qatar and consequently revitalizing the local economy.

He pointed out that the interest in Umrah during Ramadan has been increasing annually due to the desire of many to spend the blessed month in Mecca and Medina, especially after the facilitations made by Saudi Arabia in obtaining visas easily. Today, the demand is much greater, allowing various segments easier access to the holy lands, given the diversity of programs offered by both air and land campaigns, meeting all preferences in terms of price, duration, and product quality.

It is expected that the demand this season will surpass previous ones, especially since Mecca is considered the preferred destination for the majority of youth and families.

Regarding the percentage of bookings during Ramadan and the last ten days, he noted that they have been booked for almost a month, with many requests especially for the last ten days. The demand for them is increasing compared to the rest of the year, and they are booked in advance.

As for land trips, the Executive Director of Manasik for Hajj and Umrah mentioned that there are fast trips over the weekends starting from 750 riyals, 10-day trips starting from 1200 riyals, as well as trips via budget airlines starting from 3000 riyals, and finally VIP trips starting from 6000 riyals.

Regarding land trips, he said there are bookings for two buses weekly until the end of Ramadan, and contracts have been made with the necessary hotels for these trips. As for air trips, he said that flights are distributed throughout the month with 3 flights for the first 20 days of Ramadan and two flights during the last ten days, with 40 tickets booked for each flight.

Executive Director of Tayyibah for Hajj and Umrah Magdy Rizk Abdelhamid affirmed that Umrah in Ramadan represents a good source of income, with the prosperity of both air and land trips, visa issuance, and shopping. He gave an example with 25 campaigns in Qatar that directly benefit from the season, during which diverse programs for pilgrims are implemented, reflecting on the performance of both air and land transportation companies.

He added that Umrah activity is one of the main pillars of economic development, and there are other sectors benefiting indirectly, such as exchange offices due to the demand for currency exchange, in addition to shops providing Umrah necessities like ihram and abayas. Also, travel agencies benefit from the increased demand for airline tickets, especially during peak seasons, directly benefiting Qatar Airways, being the only national airline operating more than one flight per day to Jeddah and Medina. He noted that Umrah also stimulates land border traffic, besides providing job opportunities in campaigns, each of which requires at least 4 employees to manage, arrange, and execute its program.

Regarding land trip prices, he noted that at the beginning of the season, they ranged between QR 600 - 850, with prices varying from one campaign to another depending on accommodation level and distance from the Haram. However, they significantly rise during the peak season, reaching QR 950 - 1000 in Shaaban and QR 1200 - 1300 in Ramadan, with prices for the last ten days reaching QR 1700. These prices are for 10-day trips including Mecca and Medina. He noted meanwhile that air trips range from QR 2800 - 3500 for 5 days including hotel, flight, and internal transportation. He did say however that he expects the rate to increase during Ramadan to QR 4500 - 5500 depending on the hotel level.