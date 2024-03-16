Moecc Launches Weekly Ramadan Contest, Offers QR1000 Prize

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has announced the launch of the Ramadan Environmental Contest under the hashtag: Ramadan_in_Qatar on its social media platforms.

This weekly contest will occur every Saturday during the holy month of Ramadan, to raise awareness about Qatar's plant environment biodiversity and promote the conservation of its beautiful plants.

"Every week, we will present questions related to Qatar's environment, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn and win! Join us every Saturday and become part of this enriching environmental journey," the ministry posted on X.

To participate in the contest, participants must adhere to the following terms and conditions:

- Follow the Ministry's account

- Answer on Twitter and Instagram

- Ministry's Instagram announcement

- The winner announced on Monday

- Prize: 1000 Qatari Riyals

- Provide the bank details required by the Ministry to deliver the prize.