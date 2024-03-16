(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Queen for the 2025 Carnival has been chosen and her name is Sofía Gabriela Ureña Amores

21 years old, born in Las Tablas. In recent days, the management of Calle Abajo de Las Tablas

revealed the face and identity of next year's queen. Comments through her Instagram account were that she is very happy to live one of her dreams.

Sofía is 100% Tableña by birth "as dictated by tradition and the purest values ​​of the Carnival festivities."



Sofía Gabriela Ureña Amores is the daughter of Tableños parents and comes, by paternal inheritance,

from the numerous and authentic Cano González dynasty,

originally from the Punta Fogón neighborhood, as well as through her maternal branch she is part of the traditional lineage of Santo Domingo de Las Tablas.

She is currently

studying Medicine

at the Inter-American University of Panama.

"Punta Fogón beloved neighborhood, Legendary and pure, the neighborhood of songs today is filled with joy by presenting to the country another Sovereign of triumph, luxury and beauty who carries through her veins the traditional legacy that leads her to the Throne of the best Tuna of the country, Calle Abajo de Las Tablas.

Her Majesty Sofía Gabriela Ureña Amores is our new Majesty of triumph for the year 2025

with the legitimacy of her lineage, where the oldest roofs of her grandparents and ancestors sheltered her dreams," the writing stated.